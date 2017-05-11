Police arrest 3rd teen for alleged threat against Kan. high school

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities and officials at USD 457 continue to investigate threats toward students and staff.

Just after 11a.m. Wednesday, police learned through a teacher report to principals of a threat of violence at Garden City High School, according to a media release.

Police arrested 15-year-old Eudy Gonzalez for Criminal Threat in relation to allegedly making verbal threats towards students and staff that he had a gun and was going to commit violence to students and staff at the school.

Gonzalez is being held in the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center and could face the possible charges of Criminal Threat.

Further investigation revealed Gonzalez allegedly made these statements in a facetious manner and did not have a gun or plan to carry out these acts. The case has been forwarded to the Finney County Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, police reported the arrest of Jaquelin Rico, 16, for criminal threat and identity theft in relation to a May 6, Snapchat message threatening violence towards students of the school

They also arrested 16-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez of Garden City. Police say he allegedly creating fake Snapchat accounts to send defamatory messages to other students at the school.