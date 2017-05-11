Lady Indians blank Garden City

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 2, Garden City 0

HAYS, Kan.-The Hays High Lady Indians scored two quick goals and dominated Garden City on Thursday afternoon in Hays. Tressa Becker got things started with the first goal in the 14th minute. Two minutes later Savannah Schneider broke free over the middle and maneuvered past the Lady Buffalo goalie and put the ball in the back of the net for the second and final goal of the 2-0 match.

The Lady Indians controlled the ball the rest of the match, not allowing Garden to make much of a push. It was a big win for Hays High who had their full team together for the first time in a couple of weeks. With the win the Lady Indians finish the regular season at 10-6. They will host the first round of 4-3-2-1A Regional play on Tuesday. Their opponent is not yet determined.

SILAS HIBBS INTERVIEW

