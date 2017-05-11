Kansas Sec. of State will help lead Trump voter fraud investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system. That’s according to three White House officials.

One official says Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and nationally. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details ahead of a formal announcement.

Trump has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in his 2016 campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The official says the panel will include Republicans and Democrats and include current and former state election officials.