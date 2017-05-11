Kan. man sentenced for transporting teen to Texas for prostitution

WICHITA,– A Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to 293 months in federal prison for human trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Daederick Lacy, 26, Wichita, was found guilty in a jury trial in February on one count of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud or coercion and one count of interstate transportation of a minor in furtherance of prostitution.

During trial prosecutors, presented evidence that three female victims – two minors and an adult – were trafficked for sex by Lacy. Lacy advertised victims on an adult Web site, rented rooms at motels for sex, transported victims to meetings with men who paid for sex, and drove a minor victim from Kansas to Texas to serve as a prostitute.