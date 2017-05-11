HPD arrest log, May 1 to 3

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dustin Jay Kraft, 31, Plainville, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. May 1 in the 500 block of West 17th on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

Morgan Danielle McDonald, 20, Hays, was arrested at 3:00 p.m. May 1 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

James Allen Belew, 50, Wichita, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. May 2 in the 200 block of East Eighth on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Heather Marie Heier, 22, Hays, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. May 1 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of battery.

Sean Thomas Aldridge, 21, Hays, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. May 2 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.