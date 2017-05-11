HPD Activity Log May 10

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 25 traffic stops Wed., May 10, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–700 block E 8th St, Hays; 12:19 AM

Found/Lost Property–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 3:32 AM

Found/Lost Property–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 7:36 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–300 block E 20th St, Hays; 7:51 AM

Credit Card Violations–1700 block Vine St, Hays; 5/4 9:57 PM; 9:58 PM

Traffic/Driving Complaint–2700 block Ash St, Hays; 8:37 AM

Forgery–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 9:41 AM

Found/Lost Property–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 11:42 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–2200 block Drum Ave, Hays; 11:56 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–200 block E 4th St, Hays; 12:51 PM

Dead Animal Call–1000 block E 41st St, Hays; 12:58 PM

Traffic Stop–200 block W 8th St, Hays; 1:25 PM

Animal At Large–2200 block Wheatland Ave, Hays; 1:32 PM

Animal At Large–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 2:38 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1700 block E 13th St, Hays; 3:35 PM

Bicycle – Lost,Found,Stolen–2500 block Gen Hays Rd, Hays; 3:40 PM

Found/Lost Property–Hays; 4:43 PM

Welfare Check–1200 block Motz Ave, Hays; 7:21 PM