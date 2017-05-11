Gilbert Von Lintel, 89, Hays, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society of Hays. He was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Walker to Henry and Clementine (Dreher) Von Lintel. He was a 1947 graduate of Victoria High School.

He married Vera Mae (Stang) on Oct. 27, 1951, in Victoria. She preceded him in death March 26, 2005. After the war, he returned to Walker to farm. In 1960 they moved to Victoria.

Although he continued to farm, his day job was construction. He worked for Hunter Construction, Pierce and Schippers Construction and Allied Construction. He was proud of his contribution to the construction of many buildings on Fort Hays State University campus including Gross Memorial Coliseum, and Forsyth Library, he also built most of the buildings on the Barton County Community College and St. Anthony Hospital in Hays.

He retired in 1991. He was a U.S. Marines veteran and served during the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays. He enjoyed his family and they enjoyed listening to his stories about the Walker Airbase and being a member of a large family and life in the olden days. He loved gardening, playing pinochle and doing word search puzzles.

Survivors include a son, Glenn Von Lintel, Mesa, Ariz.; a daughter, Gail Brack and husband, Mark, Ellis; a brother, Otto Von Lintel and wife, Rita, Hays; two sisters, Catherine Pfannenstiel, Hays, and Joanna Murta, St. Charles, Mo.; a brother-in-law, Ernest Wolf, Hays; a sister-in-law, Blanche Von Lintel, Hays; five grandchildren, Brittany McCoy and husband, Michael, Aaron Von Lintel and wife, Kayla, Sarah Dreiling and husband, Joe, Todd Walker, Christy Schoenthaler and husband, Devin; and five great-grandchildren, Michael and Miles McCoy, and Elizabeth, Eli and Emmitt Dreiling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son-in-law, Jerry L. Walker; twin girls, Mary and Ann Von Lintel; two brothers, Lawrence and Norbert Von Lintel; a sister, Venita Wolf; two half-brothers, Bernard and Linus Von Lintel; seven half-sisters, Angela Richmeier, Appoliona “Lonie” Huser, Agnes Brungardt, Thecla Brungardt, Mary Rohleder, Regina Brungardt and Sophie Stecklein; three step-sisters, Anna (Hertel) Werth, Josephine (Hertel) Leiker and Elizabeth (Hertel) Schmidtberger.

Services will be at 11 AM, Saturday, May 13, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria with military honors.

Memorials are suggested to St. Fidelis Cemetery Fund in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net