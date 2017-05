The Fort Hays Shuttle Bus Service will end at 1 p.m. on Friday and will resume next fall. An exact date will be sent in an email closer to the start of the semester.

The motor pool will have three 12-passenger vans and both shuttle busses available during FHSU Commencement exercises on at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday to transport guests to the coliseum.