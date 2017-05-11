FHSU basketball adds Nebraska junior college transfer

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State men’s basketball has signed their second player for the upcoming season. The program tweeting out Wednesday that Calvin Harrington out of Northeast Community College in Nebraska is the newest member of the program.

Harrington who is a 6-6, 190 pound guard/forward averaged 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc this past season for the Hawks.

The Park Forrest, Ill. native played in all 27 games with 14 starts as a true freshman at Bemidji State (MN) where he averaged 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.