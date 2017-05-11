Ellis St. Mary’s CYO Pan-fried chicken dinner Sunday

ELLIS–Come join us for St. Mary’s CYO Pan Fried Chicken Dinner on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Dinner includes Pan Fried Chicken, Homemade mashed potatoes & Gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls and dessert.

Will be serving from 10:00 until 1:00 or until food runs out but have ordered extra supplies.

Price is $5.00 for kids 5 to 9 and 10 and above $10.00. Everyone Welcome!!!!!

We also have 10, 16 & 24 piece buckets of chicken with sides or no sides to go. Call 785-259-3992 to place your order. Call ahead or allow at least 15 minutes to make them.