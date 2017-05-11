Downtown Pavilion groundbreaking set for May 19

DHDC

Downtown Hays Development Corporation will celebrate the groundbreaking of the Downtown Pavilion during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the pavilion site, 10th and Main streets in Hays.

There will be speakers, and refreshments will be served.

Many local organizations, government leaders and contractors played a role in developing this project. Partners in the project include: Robert and Patricia Schmidt Foundation, Dane G. Hansen Foundation, Fort Hays State University, City of Hays and Commercial Builders Inc.

“A pavilion and public restroom has been a long-sought-after addition to Downtown Hays, and we are excited to finally see the vision become a reality,” Sara Bloom, DHDC executive director, said. “It’s taken a lot of persistence and the right partnerships to bring it to fruition and now it’s time to celebrate!”

For more information on the pavilion project, click here.

For additional information, contact Bloom at 785-621-4171.