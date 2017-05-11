Cool, wet Thursday

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 62. North northeast wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 46. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 59.

SundaySunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 62.

MondayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.