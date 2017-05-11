Children’s summer reading underway at Hays Public Library

HPL

The annual children’s summer reading program at the Hays Public Library began on May 1, 2017, but don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to register and participate! Children from birth to 5th grade are eligible to participate in the library’s summer reading program, which lasts until July 28.

You can register your child online at hayspublib.org by clicking on the “Summer Reading 2017” link under the Children’s tab on the library’s homepage. Children from birth to 5 years old participate in the “Early Childhood” program and children from Kindergarten to 5th grade participate in the “Elementary” program. All children must be registered before turning in any reading logs, which are available on the library’s website or at the children’s desk on the second floor of the library.

Childcare centers have a new way of getting involved with summer reading. “This year we are offering a way for children to participate in summer reading through childcare providers” says Cathleen Kroeger, children’s librarian at the Hays Public Library. “Childcare centers that participate can work toward receiving a free set of new books and children can count reading that goes on both at home and at daycare. This will make it easier for kids to achieve their reading goals.”

Children who participate receive prizes throughout the summer for reaching reading benchmarks. All children who participate in reading for at least 45 days or 24 hours of reading throughout the summer (depending on age level) are eligible for a free pool party at the Hays Aquatic Center on July 30 at 6:15 PM. Please visit the library’s website for more information.

You can find out more about this and other library programs by visiting the library’s online calendar at hayspublib.org or by calling (785) 625-9014.