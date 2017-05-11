Berens leads HHS at WAC Track Championships

DODGE CITY, Kan. – Shane Berens won the shot put and the discus to lead the Hays High boys track team at the Western Athletic Conference meet Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City. Berens had a toss of 54′ 9″ in the shot put and 160′ 10″ in the discus. Connor Winter finished third in the same two events.

Mattie Hutchison brought home the only gold medal for the girls, winning the javelin with a toss of 108′ 3″. Jaycee Dale finished second in the high jump at 5′ 2″ and was third in the triple jump (33′ 4″). Tasiah Nunnery finished second in the long jump (17′ 2 1/4″.

The Liberal boys and Garden City girls won the team titles.