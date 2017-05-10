Westbound travel only on portion of 8th St. starts today for reconstruction project

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Wednesday, May 10, 2017 the reconstruction of 8th Street from Milner to Vine is scheduled to move into Phase 2 which will allow west-bound traffic only.

This phase is to construct the southern 2/3rds of 8th Street from Milner to Vine including curb, pavement, drives, and sidewalks. This phase is scheduled to last for the next several months (pending weather conditions).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution in these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Department at z(785) 628-7350 or the contractor, Morgan Brothers Construction, at (785) 432-3104 or (785) 394-1777.