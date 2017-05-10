Water may still be discolored following water transmission line break in Russell

CITY OF RUSSELL

RUSSELL–The city of Russell experienced a break in one of its raw water transmission lines.

Due to high demand, our water tower levels were quickly lowered.

The raw water transmission line has been repaired and water production has resumed.

However, the upset in the system may cause a slight discoloration of the water which can affect taste, clothes washing, and other water use. To help prevent any problems with use of water while the system is flushed, water customers may want to run their water for several minutes before using it to ensure residual sediments have been completely flushed through. We thank you for your patience.

If you have any questions please contact Rich Krause, Russell Public Works Director, at (785) 483-6311.