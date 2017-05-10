Sunny, mild Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 54. South southeast wind 13 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

FridaySunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday NightClear, with a low around 48.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 81.