Sunflower Bank donates money to schools through ABC program

Hays Post

Mike Briney, Sunflower Bank regional president, presented a check to USD 489 for the 2016-2017 ABC program at its meeting Monday.

The ABC program gives back to local schools and students. For every account dedicated to the program, the bank gives $50 to the school of the account holder’s choice. For every credit transaction on a debit card on a dedicated account, the bank also gives 5 cents.

The bank allows students to enter a drawing. If their name is drawn, the students receive $10 for each A on their report card, and their school receives a matching amount.

The local branch donated $8,229 to Ellis County schools this year, $4,721 of which went to USD 489 schools.

Over 16 years, Sunflower Bank has donated $1.1 million to schools in Kansas, Colorado and Missouri.