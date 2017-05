RUSH COUNTY – A Rush County woman was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger car driven by Marissa C. Wagner, 20, Rush Center, was eastbound on Kansas 96 four miles east of Rush Center.

The vehicle traveled left of center, struck a power pole and became fully engulfed with fire.

Wagner was able to get out of the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital in Great Bend.