Kan. shooting victim calls 911 after 3 shot to death, suspect arrested

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man is under arrest after a shooting victim summoned police to a Kansas home where three bodies were found.

City police said in a news release that the surviving victim was “struck in the head” and shot in the back late Tuesday at the home in Kansas City. Officers found two men and one woman who had been shot to death.

Police say officers found the suspect at an address about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the shooting scene. He was taken into custody but no charges have been filed.

Officer Patrick McCallop says the suspect and victims knew each other, but he had no details about how.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. McCallop says the injuries of the man who survived aren’t life threatening.