New online KTRAN program to assist motor carriers

KCC

TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), the agency that regulates motor carriers in the state, has launched a web based system designed to help motor carriers meet regulatory requirements and successfully manage their businesses.

KTRAN, which stands for the Kansas Trucking Regulatory Assistance Network, is a one-stop shop where users can apply and pay for authorities, waivers, renewals and Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) fees as well as receive important alerts and messages from the KCC.

This week letters are being sent to all Kansas motor carriers with a USDOT number instructing them to register with KTRAN using their USDOT number and newly assigned KCC personal identification number (PIN). Step-by-step instructions are provided in the mailing. Users must register online in order to receive messages, alerts, and both intrastate renewal and UCR renewal notices.

KTRAN can be accessed from the KCC website at http://kcc.ks.gov/ktran.

KTRAN features include:

· An online database providing greater ease and efficiency in motor carrier operations and regulation.

· Web-based tools to determine requirements for motor carriers who plan to operate point-to-point in Kansas. This includes:

Application Payment and delivery An interactive site to communicate updates and receive compliance information

· Kansas based interstate carriers can now pay their Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) through KTRAN.

The KTRAN network is funded by a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).