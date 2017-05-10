KSHSAA releases brackets for next week’s regional softball tournaments

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released seedings for next week’s regional baseball tournaments.

Hays High is the No. 4 seed in the Ulysses 4A-I regional and will open with Andale/Garden Plain at 3 pm Monday, 5/15.

Ulysses 4A Division I Regional bracket

TMP-Marian is the No. 1 seed in the Russell 3A regional and receives a first round bye. The Monarchs will face either Lakin or Ellsworth at 3 pm Tuesday, 5/16. Plainville-Stockton is the No. 2 seed and plays the host Broncos at 6 pm Monday, 5/15.

Russell 3A Regional bracket

Ellis is the No. 2 seed in the Brookville-Ell Saline 2-1A regional. The Railers receive a first round bye and will play either Brookville-Ell Saline or Bennington at 4pm Wednesday, 5/17.

Brookville-Ell Saline 2-1A Regional bracket