KSHSAA released brackets for next week’s baseball regionals

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released seedings for next week’s regional baseball tournaments.
Hays High is the No. 3 seed in the Buhler 4A-I Regional Tournament. The Indians open with McPherson at 4 pm Tuesday, 5/16.
Buhler 4A Division I Regional bracket
TMP-Marian is the No. 3 seed in their own 3A Regional. The Monarchs will host Lyons/Chase in a first round game at 5 pm Monday, 5/15.
TMP-Marian 3A Regional bracket
Russell/Victoria is the No. 3 seed in the Hoisington 4A-II Regional. The Broncos play Larned at 4 pm Tuesday, 5/16
Hoisington 4A Division II Regional bracket
Ellis is the No. 1 seed in the Spearville 2-1A Regional. The Railers receive a first round bye and will play either Ellinwood or Minneaola at 6 pm on Monday, 5/15.