KSHSAA released brackets for next week’s baseball regionals

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released seedings for next week’s regional baseball tournaments.

Hays High is the No. 3 seed in the Buhler 4A-I Regional Tournament. The Indians open with McPherson at 4 pm Tuesday, 5/16.

Buhler 4A Division I Regional bracket

TMP-Marian is the No. 3 seed in their own 3A Regional. The Monarchs will host Lyons/Chase in a first round game at 5 pm Monday, 5/15.

TMP-Marian 3A Regional bracket

Russell/Victoria is the No. 3 seed in the Hoisington 4A-II Regional. The Broncos play Larned at 4 pm Tuesday, 5/16

Hoisington 4A Division II Regional bracket

Ellis is the No. 1 seed in the Spearville 2-1A Regional. The Railers receive a first round bye and will play either Ellinwood or Minneaola at 6 pm on Monday, 5/15.

Spearville 2-1A Regional bracket