Kansas woman dies after truck hits a tree

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY- A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Dodge Ram driven by Nicole Lynn Chilcott, 34, Westmoreland, was southbound on Kansas 99 just south of Marten Road.

The truck went left of center into the northbound lane and left the roadway with no sign of braking or evasive maneuver.

The truck jumped a culvert and struck a tree.

Chilcott was transported to a hospital in Topeka where she died.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.