HPD Activity Log May 9

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 17 traffic stops Tue., May 9, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Drug Offenses–700 block main St, Hays; 12:09 AM

Animal At Large–3000 block Broadway Ave, Hays; 7:57 AM

Animal At Large–300 block W 39th St, Hays; 8:39 AM

Welfare Check–2700 block W 27th St, Hays; 8:36 AM

Theft (general)–2700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 5/3 12 PM; 5/5 12 PM

Theft (general)–200 block E 25th St Terr, Hays; 9:04 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–2200 block Pine St, Hays; 9:37 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–1000 block Country Club Dr, Hays; 5/8 7 PM; 5/9 10 AM

Animal At Large–1300 block Felten Dr, Hays; 11:02 AM

Suspicious Activity–500 block W 33rd St, Hays; 12:28 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–500 block W 36th St, Hays; 1:29 PM

Disturbance – General–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 2:14 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–1000 block E 17th St, Hays; 2 AM; 2:20 PM

Fraud–4800 block Gen Hays Rd, Hays; 3:07 PM

Credit Card Violations–400 block W 7th St, Hays; 3/1 12 PM; 4/29 12 PM

Forgery–1000 block W 27th St, Hays; 4:40 PM

Bicycle – Lost,Found,Stolen–1400 block Main St, Hays; 6:03 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–500 block W 30th St, Hays; 6:31 PM

Burglary/storage unit–100 block W 6th St, Hays; 3/1 12 PM; 5/9 7:15 PM

Civil Dispute–300 block W 7th St, Hays; 8:18 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–1000 block 40 Hwy, Hays; 8:56 PM