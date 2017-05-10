HHS students receive scholarships at Academic and Athletic Awards Night

HHS GUIDON

The Hays High School 2017 Academic and Athletic Awards Night was held May 8 and was held to honor students who showed excellence.

The evening started off with Principal Martin Straub giving the attendees a speech and the ceremony soon kicked into gear honoring students with a 4.0 GPA, 3.80-3.99 GPA, 3.50-3.79 GPA and 3.30-3.79 GPA. After the academic awards, the students who were involved in athletics and also achieved high academic standards received an award.

After the awards were given, several scholarships were also given. The results are as follows:

ACL/NJCL National Latin Exam Award-Megan Flavin

Schuler Congress– Kaleigh Ashbaugh and Alexandria Hagerman

2017 3A-4A Journalist of the Year-Anniston Weber

Ellis County 4-H Scholarships-Lane Pfannenstiel, Laura Montgomery, Conrad Vajnar, Ethan Jensen, Tanner Hunsick, Brandi Zimmerman and Breanna Park

Golden Belt Bank Scholarships-Marissa Dinkel

Nex-Tech Break the Rules Scholarship-Ethan Shippy

Hays FFA Chapter Scholarships-Katie Fross, Alanna Hansen, Tanner Hunsicker, Laura Montgomery, Breanna Park, Lane Pfannenstiel, Marie Reveles, Conrad Vajnar and Brandi Zimmerman

Cody Joseph Younger FFA Memorial Scholarships-Lane Pfannenstiel and Katie Fross

Jordyn Claiborn Free Spirit Award-Katie Brungardt

Ana Hertel Scholarship-Rachelle Lumpkins and Marie Reveles

Coach Bob Kuhn Scholarship-Jonathan Springer

Bob Kuhn Courage Award-Alex Tinkel and Talyn Kleweno

United States Army Reserve Scholar/Athlete Award-Jace Armstrong and Marie Reveles

Hays High Student Council Leadership Scholarship-Jeanie Balzer and Tanner Callis

Red Cross Blood Services Young Minds Change Lives Scholarship-Marissa Dinkel and Kambri Tomanek

Sunflower Bank Community Ambassadors-Jeanie Balzer and Kohlton Meyers

Hays High Alumni Association Scholarship-Rachelle Lumpkins

American Legion Award-Conrad Vajnar and Breanna Park

National Federation of High Schools Award of Excellence-Shane Berens and Angel Bryant

Hays Wrestling Club Scholarship-Jonathan Springer, Conrad Vajnar and Isaac Zimmerman

Hays High June Reynolds National Honor Society Scholarship-Sierra Eichman and Rachelle Lumpkins

Hays High School Class of 1967 Scholarship-Karen Guzman and Maggie Housman

United States Marine Corp Distinguished Athlete Award-Caden Cunningham and Madisyn Keller

United States Marine Corp “Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence-Brent Koenigsman

Kansas Lieutenant Governor’s Community Service Award-Alanna Hansen

Daughters of the America Revolution Award-Alanna Hansen

KSHSAA Citizenship Award-Brent Koenigsman and Marie Reveles

Governors Scholars Award-Brianna Brin and Jeanie Balzer

The Kansas State Department of Education Certificate for Exceptional Academic Performance-Brianna Brin, Keegan Chapman, Joslyn Dinkel, Anna Goodlet, Alex Feyerherm, Daniel Lopez, Hannah Norris and Jodi Veach

Kansas Masonic Foundation Scholarships-Sierra Brown, Zachary Hopp and Jace Armstrong

Hays Rotary Club Scholarship-Sierra Eichman

Debbie Brungardt Fan of the Year Award-Preston Browning

Mikey Steinert Award-Ethan Shippy and Alyssa Bryant

Shelter Insurance Foundation Scholarship-Paolo Tinoco

Ellis County Farm Bureau Association Scholarship-Katie Fross

Fort Hays State University Presidential Award of Distinction-Peyton Augustine, Raina Basso, Emily Brinly, Madison Crees, Alexander Davis, Sierra Eichman and Cassandra Quinby

Fort Hays State University Honors College Regents Scholarship– Keegan Chapman and Joslyn Dinkel

University of Kansas Chancellor Scholarships– Brianna Brin, Joslyn Dinkel, Daniel Lopez, Hannah Norris and Jodi Veach

Kansas State University Putnam Scholarship-Daniel Lopez

Academic Booster Club Scholarships-Brianna Brin, Zachary Hopp, Kohlton Meyers, Tanner Callis, Sierra Eichman, Ethan Shippy, Sam Crowley, Jeanie Balzer, Payton Markley and Rachel Taykor

Athletic Booster Club Scholarships-Marie Reveles, Madisyn Keller, Conrad Vajnar and Zachary Hopp

Jack Roberts Outstanding Female Athlete-Talyn Kleweno

Swim Carpenter Smith Outstanding Male Athlete-Shane Berens