HHS students receive scholarships at Academic and Athletic Awards Night

HHS GUIDON
The Hays High School 2017 Academic and Athletic Awards Night was held May 8 and was held to honor students who showed excellence.
The evening started off with Principal Martin Straub giving the attendees a speech and the ceremony soon kicked into gear honoring students with a 4.0 GPA, 3.80-3.99 GPA, 3.50-3.79 GPA and 3.30-3.79 GPA. After the academic awards, the students who were involved in athletics and also achieved high academic standards received an award.
After the awards were given, several scholarships were also given. The results are as follows:
ACL/NJCL National Latin Exam Award-Megan Flavin
Schuler Congress– Kaleigh Ashbaugh and Alexandria Hagerman
2017 3A-4A Journalist of the Year-Anniston Weber
Ellis County 4-H Scholarships-Lane Pfannenstiel, Laura Montgomery, Conrad Vajnar, Ethan Jensen, Tanner Hunsick, Brandi Zimmerman and Breanna Park
Golden Belt Bank Scholarships-Marissa Dinkel
Nex-Tech Break the Rules Scholarship-Ethan Shippy
Hays FFA Chapter Scholarships-Katie Fross, Alanna Hansen, Tanner Hunsicker, Laura Montgomery, Breanna Park, Lane Pfannenstiel, Marie Reveles, Conrad Vajnar and Brandi Zimmerman
Cody Joseph Younger FFA Memorial Scholarships-Lane Pfannenstiel and Katie Fross
Jordyn Claiborn Free Spirit Award-Katie Brungardt
Ana Hertel Scholarship-Rachelle Lumpkins and Marie Reveles
Coach Bob Kuhn Scholarship-Jonathan Springer
Bob Kuhn Courage Award-Alex Tinkel and Talyn Kleweno
United States Army Reserve Scholar/Athlete Award-Jace Armstrong and Marie Reveles
Hays High Student Council Leadership Scholarship-Jeanie Balzer and Tanner Callis
Red Cross Blood Services Young Minds Change Lives Scholarship-Marissa Dinkel and Kambri Tomanek
Sunflower Bank Community Ambassadors-Jeanie Balzer and Kohlton Meyers
Hays High Alumni Association Scholarship-Rachelle Lumpkins
American Legion Award-Conrad Vajnar and Breanna Park
National Federation of High Schools Award of Excellence-Shane Berens and Angel Bryant
Hays Wrestling Club Scholarship-Jonathan Springer, Conrad Vajnar and Isaac Zimmerman
Hays High June Reynolds National Honor Society Scholarship-Sierra Eichman and Rachelle Lumpkins
Hays High School Class of 1967 Scholarship-Karen Guzman and Maggie Housman
United States Marine Corp Distinguished Athlete Award-Caden Cunningham and Madisyn Keller
United States Marine Corp “Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence-Brent Koenigsman
Kansas Lieutenant Governor’s Community Service Award-Alanna Hansen
Daughters of the America Revolution Award-Alanna Hansen
KSHSAA Citizenship Award-Brent Koenigsman and Marie Reveles
Governors Scholars Award-Brianna Brin and Jeanie Balzer
The Kansas State Department of Education Certificate for Exceptional Academic Performance-Brianna Brin, Keegan Chapman, Joslyn Dinkel, Anna Goodlet, Alex Feyerherm, Daniel Lopez, Hannah Norris and Jodi Veach
Kansas Masonic Foundation Scholarships-Sierra Brown, Zachary Hopp and Jace Armstrong
Hays Rotary Club Scholarship-Sierra Eichman
Debbie Brungardt Fan of the Year Award-Preston Browning
Mikey Steinert Award-Ethan Shippy and Alyssa Bryant
Shelter Insurance Foundation Scholarship-Paolo Tinoco
Ellis County Farm Bureau Association Scholarship-Katie Fross
Fort Hays State University Presidential Award of Distinction-Peyton Augustine, Raina Basso, Emily Brinly, Madison Crees, Alexander Davis, Sierra Eichman and Cassandra Quinby
Fort Hays State University Honors College Regents Scholarship– Keegan Chapman and Joslyn Dinkel
University of Kansas Chancellor Scholarships– Brianna Brin, Joslyn Dinkel, Daniel Lopez, Hannah Norris and Jodi Veach
Kansas State University Putnam Scholarship-Daniel Lopez
Academic Booster Club Scholarships-Brianna Brin, Zachary Hopp, Kohlton Meyers, Tanner Callis, Sierra Eichman, Ethan Shippy, Sam Crowley, Jeanie Balzer, Payton Markley and Rachel Taykor
Athletic Booster Club Scholarships-Marie Reveles, Madisyn Keller, Conrad Vajnar and Zachary Hopp
Jack Roberts Outstanding Female Athlete-Talyn Kleweno
Swim Carpenter Smith Outstanding Male Athlete-Shane Berens