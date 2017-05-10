FHSU’s Perkins qualifies for National Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fort Hays State golfer Hannah Perkins qualified for the 2017 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship after finishing fifth at the Central Super Region Championship this week. The sophomore fired a final round 3-over 74 Wednesday (May 10) to finish at 13-over for the tournament.

“There are not many shots that I would change from these past three days,” said Perkins. “I just played really solid.”

Perkins is the first Tiger to qualify for nationals in program history. The top three teams and the top three individuals not on those teams advanced to nationals. The Wichita, Kan. native was the top individual after the top four players in the standings were all on advancing teams.

“She was very steady all week,” said head coach Rich Guffey. “It’s been a good experience for us as a team, and we’re excited to keep it going.”

“I had a good front nine and was able to keep that rolling on the back,” said Perkins.

Wednesday’s round matched her best round of the season. She recorded up two birdies on the day, matching her total from rounds one and two combined.

“This has been an awesome ride, but I’ve still got work to do,” said Perkins.

Perkins will compete in the National Championship next week (May 17-20) at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio. The 72-hole tournament will be held over four days, with one round each day.

