FHSU Virtual College programs receive praise in April rankings

Programs offered online through Fort Hays State University’s Virtual College received a No. 1 recognition and other rankings from various agencies as among the best and most affordable online programs offered by U.S. colleges and universities.

Distance education at Fort Hays State began in 1911 when faculty voted to offer correspondence courses free so that one-room school teachers across western Kansas could afford to gain the education required to teach. The Correspondence Department was created then evolved continuously with changing technology and culture until, in 1997, the Department of Continuing Education and Instructional Technology became the FHSU Virtual College.

HumanResourcesMBA.net

No. 1, Top 50 Best Online Master’s in HR Degree Programs (MSHR) 2017

HumanResourcesMBA named FHSU as the No. 1 school in the nation for students pursuing a Master of Professional studies in human resource management.

The 30 credit-hour program is available entirely online and consists of 9 credit hours of core class, 15 major-specific credit hours, one elective course and a culmination research project. The program does not require a master’s thesis.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2pgWZ3Z.

BestMastersInPsychology.com

No. 2, Top 50 Best Online Masters in Psychology Degree Programs

FHSU’s online Master of Science in school psychology earned the No. 2 spot on BestMastersInPsychology’s list based on its program quality and accreditation.

The program requires 30 credit hours and five days of on-campus workshops. Courses include behavioral therapy, professional ethics in psychology, appraisal of children, experimental methods, inferential statistics and methods in school psychology.

“The graduate program in school psychology at Fort Hays State University has a long history of preparing students for entry into the profession of school psychology,” says the FHSU website.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2qYYHEg.

CollegeChoice.net

No. 14, 30 Best Online Bachelor’s in Elementary Education Degrees for 2017

CollegeChoice recognized the Bachelor of Science in elementary education for its accreditation, quality and affordability.

The degree qualifies students for licensure in elementary education from kindergarten to sixth grade. The program requires internships and student teaching as well as general education, professional studies and major-specific courses.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2pZl6mh.

CollegeValuesOnline.com

No. 2, Top 15 Accelerated Online Master’s in School Counseling Programs 2017

CollegeValuesOnline named the FHSU’s online Master of Science in school counseling the No. 2 accelerated program in the nation based on its affordability, accessibility and ability to be completed at an accelerated pace.

The 45-credit-hour program includes three on-campus courses lasting four days each. Required courses include counseling skills development, appraisal in counseling, social and cultural foundations and professional counseling in elementary schools.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2qJsqAQ.

GraduatePrograms.com

No. 19, 2017 Top Colleges for an Online Master’s in Education

The Master of Science in education earned a spot on GraduatePrograms list based on its affordability, accessibility and positive student feedback.

Students seeking a master’s in education can choose from concentrations in English for speakers of other languages, library media specialist, reading specialist, transition to teaching, higher education student affairs and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor preparation. All candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive exam in their areas of concentration.

Each program requires 33 to 36 credit-hours.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2qOu1rW.

GeriatricNursing.org

No. 7, 30 Most Affordable Nursing Degree Programs

GeriatricNursing named FHSU’s online nursing programs as among the most affordable in the nation. FHSU was also praised for its accessibility, innovation and positive student-faculty interaction.

Through its Virtual College, FHSU offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing for registered nurses. A Master of Nursing Education, Master of Nursing Administration and Doctorate of Nursing Practice are also available completely or mostly online.

“The learning environment of the university provides a great opportunity for students to be well-equipped with all concepts of the nursing profession,” said GeriatricNursing.org.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2qYCQNl.