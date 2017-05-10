Ellis Co. Historical Society to host 15th Annual Pioneer Day

ECHS

Pioneer Day will be held on the grounds of Ellis County Historical Society, 100 W. 7th, Hays, on Wednesday, May 17, 1-2:30 p.m.

For the past 15 years, this event has encouraged hands-on learning about pioneer history for grades K-5. This year’s activities will include tales of fighting fires in the early days of Ellis County, cowboy songs, washboard washing, cross-cut wood sawing, and rug making, among others.

For the second year, an additional event will be held in the evening, following Pioneer Day. Families are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for a free picnic-style dinner, starting at 6 p.m. Following dinner, the Hays Fireman’s Relief Association will present stories of fire-fighting during the early days of Ellis County, and the formation of the first Hays firehouse.

Ellis County Historical Society, founded in 1972, collects, preserves, and exhibits items and documents that illustrate the history of Ellis County. We are located at 100 West 7th Street in Hays.