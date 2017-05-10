🎥 City vehicle replacements paid for in cash through reserve fund

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The 20-year-old city of Hays Service Division dump truck #837 is budgeted to be replaced in 2017.

During their Thursday meeting city commissioners will consider accepting the low bid of $139,151 from Summit Truck Group of Salina. The new truck will be paid for from the New Equipment Reserve Fund.

The truck is one of six Service Division dump trucks equipped with snow plows to clear streets of snow and ice and perform general construction and maintenance operations throughout the year.

Water Resources Maintenance has a 1992 dump truck #839 used exclusively for waterline breaks. It’s worn out and would be replaced by #837, allowing #839 to be sold at auction. The existing dump truck #837 will be transferred from Service Division to Water Resources – Utility Maintenance.

“In the winter, if we’ve got our plows and salt spreaders on, and there’s a waterline break, it can take 30 to 45 minutes to get that equipment off that truck and then be able to use it for waterline repair. So #839 just sits there, waiting for a waterline break,” John Braun, assistant public works director explained to commissioners.

The New Equipment Reserve Fund was created a few years ago, according to Braun.

“We’ve got this fund to replace vehicles and that way the city doesn’t have to lease-purchase, or borrow money in advance or try to budget large sums in various places,” Braun explained. “So every year, we’re transferring money from various accounts–General Fund, Utilities, Airport, Police and Fire–into the New Equipment Reserve Fund to purchase vehicles scheduled for replacement.”

The Solid Waste Division has its own account.

There are some city vehicles, when replaced and money is no longer being saved for replacement, they are kept in the city fleet.

“A good example of that is seasonal vehicles,” Braun pointed out. “We have a pickup the guys are using every day for 15 years and it’s looking pretty ratty but it still runs. Jeff Boyle, director of parks, hires a whole bunch of seasonal employees during the summer and they need that beater truck to run around and empty trash cans in the parks.

“We keep that pickup an extra year, two, or three, and when we replace another vehicle in the fleet, the worst vehicle goes away and another truck goes down to replace it,” he said.

Other agenda items for the May 11 city commission meeting include a bid award for an airport paint sprayer and a building abatement of Discount Liquor, 3310 Vine, Suite 30.