TMP splits in Great Bend

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Game 1: Great Bend 3, TMP 2

Game 2: TMP 3, Great Bend 2

GREAT BEND, Kan.-TMP held a 2-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the 6th inning in game one in Great Bend. The Lady Panthers’ Emma Cape stepped to the plate with two on and two outs and drove a pitch over the fence in left center field. TMP was not able put a run across in the top of the 7th and fell 3-2 in game one.

Game 2 saw Great Bend take a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Baylee Beck solo home run. The Lady Panthers took a 2-1 lead to the top of the fourth inning and almost made it through without damage. TMP opened the inning with two ground outs and that’s when they made a charge. Bridget Heimann go on base with a bloop single to left and scored on an RBI double from Alison Helget. TMP would take the lead for good when Meagan Brin singled home Helget.

Helget took the loss in the circle in game one while Bailey Lacy picked up the win in game two. TMP is now 14-6 and will start 3A Regional play next week in Russell.

