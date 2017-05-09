Sunny, warm Tuesday

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday NightShowers and thunderstorms. Low around 54. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

ThursdayShowers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday NightA 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

FridaySunny, with a high near 73.