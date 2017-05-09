Students recognized at annual SHS Awards Banquet

By VIRGI LASKA – Stockton Sentinel

The Stockton Lions Club presented the annual Stockton High School Awards Banquet on Wednesday, May 3rd in the high school gymnasium. Lions Club member Mike Rogers welcomed the students, family and friends before Pastor Neil Stewart gave the Invocation. The meal of brisket, smothered chicken, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes and a roll prepared by the USD 271 lunchroom staff, was then served.

After the meal, superintendent and high school principal Shelly Swayne introduced the guest speaker for the evening, Chris Brown, the Fort Hays State University head football coach.

Brown, who is from Liberal, is in his seventh year as the University’s coach. He received his teaching degree at Pittsburg State and was a high school coach and the defensive coach at Washburn University before attaining his position at Fort Hays.

Brown spoke of his childhood and working through the adversity of a broken home, and how he looked toward his high school football coach, whom he states helped raise him.

Brown told the students that he decided he had to do what needed to be done to get through life. He encouraged them to build on their accomplishments and dreams, as he did. He told the students in order for him to make those dreams come true, he did the following and asked the students to do the same by setting their goals high, fighting for their dreams until they’ve reached that goal, believing that they can accomplish anything, becoming what they believe, and being a person of character.

Brown talked about the importance of a degree and stated that no matter what career path they follow, “Be the best at whatever you decide to do.” And the way they can do anything in life is to have confidence in themselves, move in the direction of their dreams and goals, don’t be afraid to fail and always keep on believing and achieving.

By having a plan to work towards, Brown stated, “You will get what you deserve. And the more challenging the plan, the more that will be in store for you.” He also emphasized to not be afraid of failure. Brown then gave the example of one person who believed in himself, FHSU football player Isaiah Maxi of Kansas City, Mo.

Maxi had a tough life growing up, but all Brown saw when Maxi, along with two other recruits, tried out for the football team was his passion, love and desire. Brown gave him a scholarship and sent the other two home. Maxi has been a four-year starter and will be getting his degree in leadership this year while carrying a 3.5 GPA. Brown said Maxi worked hard at achieving these dreams because his goal was to do something great. Not only did he accomplish a lot on the field, but he has also been an integral part of many community-based projects in Hays.

Brown ended his speech by stating you can come from nothing and be something if you know your purpose in life, persevere and believe in yourself. He stated that true failure in life is to not try at all. Brown said to the students, “Don’t compare yourself to others, don’t make excuses, visualize your dreams while staying focused and committed, know you can be something special because you believe that you are worthy, and always remember that people who are hungry for more, stay on top.”

Next was the presentation of awards and acknowledgements of each student for their accomplishments and activities throughout the school year. Each class was called to the stage by Swayne, the coaches, advisors and directors to receive their awards. As the seniors were introduced, their plans for high school, if known, and any scholarship(s) they have accepted were announced as well. The students were recognized for their contributions and involvement in Football, Cross Country, Student Council, Math Relays, Wrestling, Scholars Bowl, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Track, Band, Choir, School Play, National Honor Society, Dance, Cheer and Golf.

Seniors recognized with four-year letterman plaques were Taren Kuhlmann, Brayden Winters, Hannah Wildeman, Hannah Reichard, Kian Coffey, Cecelia Beck, Joel Green, Kyle Hull and Emily Conyac.

Swayne, counselor Marian Gier, board member Brad Odle, Lions Club member Mike Rogers, and Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Latham then announced scholarships. Jacob Gore was presented with the Dale Dennis Excellence in Education Award, and Taren Kuhlmann and Joel Green were presented with the Kansas State High School Activities Association Citizenship Awards. Local scholarships were as follows: (Stockton/Woodston UMC) Kyle Hull and Joel Green; (Hobart FCE) Emily Conyac; (McCrystal) Cecelia Beck, Emily Conyac, Kyle Hull, Taren Kuhlmann and Brayden Winters; (St. Thomas Catholic Church) Hannah Wildeman; (Olive Reed Schafer) Cecelia Beck, Emily Conyac, Joel Green, Kyle Hull, Hannah Wildeman, Brayden Winters and Taren Kuhlmann; (Lions Club) Cecelia Beck and Hannah Wildeman; (Rooks County Farm Bureau) Joel Green; (NCK Technical) Dillon Krier; and (Latham) Brayden Winters, Evan Ruiz, Jacob Gore, Cecelia Beck, Emily Conyac and Hannah Wildeman.

Counselor Marian Gier was also recognized before her retirement, and the Class of 2017 received the second annual Tiger Pride Award.