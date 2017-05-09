Sheriff: Kansas junior college player died of natural causes

SEWARD COUNTY – A Kansas junior college football player died of natural causes as determined by an autopsy, according to a media release from the Seward County Sheriff’s Department.

Sean Callahan, 19, was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at a home in Kismet, Kansas. He was taken to a Southwest Medical Center in Liberal where he was pronounced dead.

Callahan was a sophomore offensive lineman at Garden City Community College. He received an associate degree during spring commencement ceremonies on Friday.

The 6-foot 4inch, 295-pound offensive lineman is originally from Gardner, Kansas

“I’m very sad for Sean’s family, friends, teammates, our college, myself and anyone that had contact with Sean,” Broncbuster Coach Jeff Sims said in a statement.

“He truly was growing and developing into a man with a bright future.”

In December, Garden City won their first national championship with a 25-22 victory over No. 2 Arizona Western in the El Toro Bowl.