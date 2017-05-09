School district hopes to use savings to purchase bus

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The USD 489 school board discussed the purchase of a new bus for the Early Childhood Connections program at its meeting Monday night.

Although the bus would be used to transport students for the preschool and Head Start programs, it also would be used at other times for busing small numbers of students in cases that a van would be too small and a large bus would be too large, John Thissen, superintendent, said.

The estimated cost of the bus would be $58,381. The school district was under budget with its other bus purchases this year by $35,000, and it would use that money toward the purchase of this bus.

An additional $15,000 would come from the early childhood program. The remaining funds would come from capital outlay.

The bus needs to be replaced because of engine problems.

Russ Henningsen, transportation director, said the bus is 15 years old and parts are difficult to find, so it would not be cost effective to try to fix the bus.

Early Childhood Connections normally has two buses, but has been using one while the bus in question is not running.

The board is scheduled to vote on the bus purchase at its May 22 meeting.

Henningsen said the bus will need to be ordered soon if the school district hopes to have it back in time for the start of the next school year.