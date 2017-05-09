Preserving family and community histories as part of Ellis Co. sesquicentennial

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

Fort Hays State University’s Forsyth Library, in conjunction with the Ellis County Historical Society and the Hays Public Library, will host the first-ever “Heritage Harvest” event from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at Forsyth Library.

The day-long event is dedicated to preserving family and community histories, creating opportunities to share the histories, and celebrating Ellis County’s past in anticipation of the sesquicentennial.

Staff from Forsyth Library, the Ellis County Historical Society, Hays Public Library, and volunteers will introduce local research opportunities and resources while offering informative sessions and hands-on workshops covering topics such as conducting genealogical research, preserving family heirlooms, and digitizing photos and documents.

Local historians and notables will also discuss Ellis County’s past during the panel and story swap.

Attendees are invited to share their letters, photographs, objects, and stories.

Opportunities will be available for attendees to share their research interests with each other and utilize library equipment to digitize personal photos and documents.

Throughout the day staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about photos and heirlooms, as well as specific research questions.

The registration deadline is Saturday, May 13, and includes lunch and a flash drive.

To register or for more details visit https://tinyurl.com/k8jblb5 or contact Brian Gribben, library coordinator, at (785) 628-5511 or at b_gribben@fhsu.edu