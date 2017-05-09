Perkins fifth following round two of NCAA Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fort Hays State golfer Hannah Perkins posted a 6-over 77 in round two of the 2017 NCAA Division II Super Region 3 Championship Tuesday afternoon (May 9), moving to 10-over for the tournament. The sophomore sits in a tie for fifth with one round to go at Minnehaha Country Club.

“The pins were a bit tougher today,” said Perkins. “The wind shifted 180 degrees, so that changed up a few holes. Overall I’m really happy with how I’m playing, just have to finish strong tomorrow.”

Perkins opened the day with a pair of three-putt bogeys, but battled back to shoot 39 on the front nine. The Wichita, Kan. native shaved off one stroke on the back nine, firing a 38 with three bogeys and one birdie. She is one of two golfers in the field that has yet to post a 6 on any hole.

“I thought she played about the same today as she did in round one,” said head coach Rich Guffey. “She hit several greens, just had a few too many putts lip out.”

Perkins is four shots back of Arkansas Tech’s Nuchakorn Nunbhakdi, who is 6-over for the tournament. The top three teams and the top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championships next week in Findlay, Ohio (May 17-20).

“All in all, we’re pretty happy about where we’re at going into the final round,” said Guffey. “She has really been competing with some of the best golfers in the country; it’s been fun to watch.”

She will tee off in round three at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.