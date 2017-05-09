NCK Tech graduation set for Saturday

The NCK Tech Hays campus will graduate 157 students at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park St. on the Fort Hays State University campus.
Melissa Dixon, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, will be the featured speaker for the event.
The graduation will be preceded by a nurses’ pinning ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at the performing arts center.
During the ceremony NCK’s 63 graduating nursing students will receive their official nursing pins from one of their nursing instructors.
They will then recite the Florence Nightingale pledge, and they will be welcomed to the sisterhood of nursing.
Sandy Gottschalk, dean of the NCK Tech Hays campus, urged graduation attendees to leave plenty of time for parking. There will be not reserved parking except for handicap spots.
Doors for the graduation will open at 2:30 p.m.
A list of all graduates are as follows:
NCKTC 2017 Certificate Program Graduates
Certificate of Business Management
Valeria Janeth Carrillo
Jacob David Combs
Alana Dawn Hindman
Dallas L Holz
John Hubschman II
Jamie Jo Marcotte
Taylor Rae Shipley
Certificate of Business Technology
Bryce L Ficken
Grant Blair Gellatly
Hollie Ann Herbel
Larisa B Smith
Sandra Towns
Certificate of Carpentry and Cabinetmaking
Logan Adam Dahlke
Justin Michael Flax
Gage Roger Hardiek
Maverick Wayne LeRock
Certificate of Culinary Arts
Dalton Randall Eugene Ballentine
William Jordan Dietze
Ian Zackery Finger
Nicolas Dean Gardner
Brianna Hake
Nicolas Michael Jasper
Joseph Tucker Mies
MaKayla Nicodemus
TJ Schumacher
Certificate of Pharmacy Technician
Hannah Annette Renae Engling
Amanda Marie Grant
Megan Renee Grieve
Stacey Lynn Hettinger
Abbey Homburg
Karissa Nicole Pena
Shayna Delayne Rogge
Holly Ann Sieving
Ashten M Stimpert
Danae A West
Certificate of Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning
Ryan Alexander Allen II
Matthew A Leiker
Ty W O’Neill
Omar Portillo
Christopher James Pounds
Shayne Renken
Kian Sage Stegmaier
Taylor Ray Stramel
Nelson Edwin Taylor Jr.
Trenton D Welsh
Robert Lane Yost
Certificate of Practical Nursing
Kristen Atchison
Nicole Leigh Betts
Alexandra Nicole Chapman
Erin Crable
Taylor Elise Cross
Morgan J Dick
April Easterberg
Brandon Gottschalk
Kaitlyn Hafliger
Whitney Ann Herman
Trever Houser
Sara Hughes
Alicia Marie Johnson
Felicia Gayle Johnson
Courtney Killip
Maci Jo Knipp
Regan Lynn Krause
Miranda Lynn Krohn
Shannon Kay Manka
Lindsay Marie Mattison
Alondra Meraz
Christopher Millam
Lea Miller
Jeffrey Mueller
Brittany Lyn Murdock
Allison Murphy
Kalene Paul
Neesha Elizabeth Pohlman
Katie Elizabeth Reed
Carly Schmidt
Reesa Danielle Stoll
Stephanie A Strathman
Omelia Jane Thomas
Certificate of Welding
Kyle Henry Colburn
Cristian Garcia
Dustin Hamel
Collin Ray Herold
Cole Kershner
William A Leake
Jacob Adam Meis
Bryson K Parson
Cody Pieper
Nathan James Rohr
Braden J Schmidt
Sergia Trejo
Connar Matthew Younkman
NCKTC 2017 Associate of Applied Science Degree Graduates
Associate of Applied Science Degree Nursing
Elizabeth Josephine Acker
Kathy D Bracken
Cara J Brunswig
Ma Corazon Nerezemia Burgos
Bailey Lynn Conway
Ashleigh N Deatherage
Sara Lee Favinger
Jessica L Gabel
Danelle Fay Glines
Dylan J Gottschalk
Kendra Lavon Harp
Andrew F Heimann
Marie Eloise Jarvis
Shelby Lynne Jones
Kristen Elaine Jones
Ashley B Kamphaus
Kelsey Ann Keith
Amythus Rose Lewis
Jori Lynn McAdoo
Taylor Elizabeth Morgan
Kathleen T Oder
Lauren Elise Pallister
Sydni Nicole Pfannenstiel
Kimberly Reel
Amanda L Rudman
Shanan L Ryan
Deidra Adriane Smith
Makena Lynn Unruh
Clarissa Lorraine Werth
Caitlin Wessel
Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology
Steven T Ammon
Trayce J Dinkel
Jordan Lee Fischer
Jesus Orlando Gil
Brock Richard Lawrence
Zachary Taylor Newacheck
Kale L Schlochtermeier
Dylan Lane Schmitt
Christian M Wright
Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Technology
Ryan L Becker
Edward L Creek
Clayton W Ingham
Brandon Scott Kingsley
Carson R Kirmer
Ryan M Pritchett
Austin K Scheideman
Associate of Applied Science in General Business
Dorothy Lynn Becker
Alexa Renee Brull
Cathryn Elizabeth Doty
Mandy Ann Ehrlich
Theresa A Ehrlich
Courtney Rae Kaler
Regina D Sipplegrimes
Associate of Applied Science in Technical Studies
Matthew Birdsong
Coulter Lee Boyd
Michele Nichole Dehnel-Snavely
Richard Ruffus
Ivory Nichelle Walker
Cody Wyckoff
Associate of Applied Science in Welding Engineering Technology/Technician
Hailey Abbott
Danae Dawn Buschkoetter
Matthew Allen Demel
Kelly E Koerner
Troy Koon
Colin Seacat
NCKTC 2017 Veteran’s Honorary Associates Degree
National Guard
Leon Grizzle, Private First Class*
Medals & Ribbons:
Army Occupation Medal (Japan); Combat Infantry Badge; Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars; United Nations Service Medal
Navy
James “Jim” Marcotte, Machinist’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd*
Medals & Ribbons:
National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/3 Bronze Stars; Armed Force Expeditionary Medal [Korea]; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Combat Action Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal
Marines
George Cardinal, Sergeant
*Posthumous Degree