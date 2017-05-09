Hays Post

NCK Tech graduation set for Saturday

The NCK Tech Hays campus will graduate 157 students at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park St. on the Fort Hays State University campus.

Melissa Dixon, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, will be the featured speaker for the event.

The graduation will be preceded by a nurses’ pinning ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at the performing arts center.

During the ceremony NCK’s 63 graduating nursing students will receive their official nursing pins from one of their nursing instructors.

They will then recite the Florence Nightingale pledge, and they will be welcomed to the sisterhood of nursing.

Sandy Gottschalk, dean of the NCK Tech Hays campus, urged graduation attendees to leave plenty of time for parking. There will be not reserved parking except for handicap spots.

Doors for the graduation will open at 2:30 p.m.

A list of all graduates are as follows:

NCKTC 2017 Certificate Program Graduates

Certificate of Business Management

Valeria Janeth Carrillo    

Jacob David Combs

Alana Dawn Hindman        

Dallas L Holz

John Hubschman II      

Jamie Jo Marcotte

Taylor Rae Shipley

Certificate of Business Technology          

Bryce L Ficken    

Grant Blair Gellatly

Hollie Ann Herbel      

Larisa B Smith

Sandra Towns      

Certificate of Carpentry and Cabinetmaking

Logan Adam Dahlke  

Justin Michael Flax

Gage Roger Hardiek    

Maverick Wayne LeRock

Certificate of Culinary Arts

Dalton Randall Eugene Ballentine      

William Jordan Dietze

Ian Zackery Finger      

Nicolas Dean Gardner

Brianna Hake          

Nicolas Michael Jasper

Joseph Tucker Mies

MaKayla Nicodemus

TJ Schumacher        

Certificate of Pharmacy Technician

Hannah Annette Renae Engling        

Amanda Marie Grant

Megan Renee Grieve      

Stacey Lynn Hettinger

Abbey Homburg            

Karissa Nicole Pena

Shayna Delayne Rogge    

Holly Ann Sieving

Ashten M Stimpert        

Danae A West

Certificate of Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning

Ryan Alexander Allen II    

Matthew A Leiker

Ty W O’Neill            

Omar Portillo

Christopher James Pounds        

Shayne Renken

Kian Sage Stegmaier  

Taylor Ray Stramel

Nelson Edwin Taylor Jr.

Trenton D Welsh

Robert Lane Yost

Certificate of Practical Nursing

Kristen Atchison          

Nicole Leigh Betts

Alexandra Nicole Chapman          

Erin Crable

Taylor Elise Cross        

Morgan J Dick

April Easterberg        

Brandon Gottschalk

Kaitlyn Hafliger        

Whitney Ann Herman

Trever Houser        

Sara Hughes

Alicia Marie Johnson      

Felicia Gayle Johnson

Courtney Killip              

Maci Jo Knipp

Regan Lynn Krause

Miranda Lynn Krohn

Shannon Kay Manka    

Lindsay Marie Mattison

Alondra Meraz      

Christopher Millam

Lea Miller                

Jeffrey Mueller

Brittany Lyn Murdock    

Allison Murphy

Kalene Paul          

Neesha Elizabeth Pohlman

Katie Elizabeth Reed      

Carly Schmidt

Reesa Danielle Stoll      

Stephanie A Strathman

Omelia Jane Thomas

Certificate of Welding

Kyle Henry Colburn    

Cristian Garcia

Dustin Hamel        

Collin Ray Herold

Cole Kershner                  

William A Leake

Jacob Adam Meis          

Bryson K Parson

Cody Pieper                

Nathan James Rohr

Braden J Schmidt        

Sergia Trejo

Connar Matthew Younkman        

NCKTC 2017 Associate of Applied Science Degree Graduates

Associate of Applied Science Degree Nursing

Elizabeth Josephine Acker    

Kathy D Bracken

Cara J Brunswig      

Ma Corazon Nerezemia Burgos

Bailey Lynn Conway    

Ashleigh N Deatherage

Sara Lee Favinger          

Jessica L Gabel

Danelle Fay Glines        

Dylan J Gottschalk

Kendra Lavon Harp  

Andrew F Heimann

Marie Eloise Jarvis        

Shelby Lynne Jones

Kristen Elaine Jones        

Ashley B Kamphaus

Kelsey Ann Keith      

Amythus Rose Lewis

Jori Lynn McAdoo    

Taylor Elizabeth Morgan

Kathleen T Oder      

Lauren Elise Pallister

Sydni Nicole Pfannenstiel            

Kimberly Reel

Amanda L Rudman    

Shanan L Ryan

Deidra Adriane Smith        

Makena Lynn Unruh

Clarissa Lorraine Werth        

Caitlin Wessel

Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology

Steven T Ammon      

Trayce J Dinkel

Jordan Lee Fischer

Jesus Orlando Gil

Brock Richard Lawrence

Zachary Taylor Newacheck

Kale L Schlochtermeier        

Dylan Lane Schmitt

Christian M Wright

Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Technology        

Ryan L Becker    

Edward L Creek

Clayton W Ingham      

Brandon Scott Kingsley

Carson R Kirmer              

Ryan M Pritchett

Austin K Scheideman

Associate of Applied Science in General Business

Dorothy Lynn Becker    

Alexa Renee Brull

Cathryn Elizabeth Doty

Mandy Ann Ehrlich

Theresa A Ehrlich              

Courtney Rae Kaler

Regina D Sipplegrimes

Associate of Applied Science in Technical Studies         

Matthew Birdsong    

Coulter Lee Boyd

Michele Nichole Dehnel-Snavely    

Richard Ruffus

Ivory Nichelle Walker          

Cody Wyckoff

Associate of Applied Science in Welding Engineering Technology/Technician

Hailey Abbott    

Danae Dawn Buschkoetter

Matthew Allen Demel    

Kelly E Koerner

Troy Koon          

Colin Seacat

NCKTC 2017 Veteran’s Honorary Associates Degree

National Guard

Leon Grizzle, Private First Class*     

Medals & Ribbons:

Army Occupation Medal (Japan); Combat Infantry Badge; Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars; United Nations Service Medal

Navy                                                   

James “Jim” Marcotte, Machinist’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd*

Medals & Ribbons:

National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/3 Bronze Stars; Armed Force Expeditionary Medal [Korea]; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Combat Action Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal

Marines

George Cardinal, Sergeant

*Posthumous Degree

 