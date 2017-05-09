NCK Tech graduation set for Saturday

Hays Post

The NCK Tech Hays campus will graduate 157 students at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park St. on the Fort Hays State University campus.

Melissa Dixon, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, will be the featured speaker for the event.

The graduation will be preceded by a nurses’ pinning ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at the performing arts center.

During the ceremony NCK’s 63 graduating nursing students will receive their official nursing pins from one of their nursing instructors.

They will then recite the Florence Nightingale pledge, and they will be welcomed to the sisterhood of nursing.

Sandy Gottschalk, dean of the NCK Tech Hays campus, urged graduation attendees to leave plenty of time for parking. There will be not reserved parking except for handicap spots.

Doors for the graduation will open at 2:30 p.m.

A list of all graduates are as follows:

NCKTC 2017 Certificate Program Graduates

Certificate of Business Management

Valeria Janeth Carrillo

Jacob David Combs

Alana Dawn Hindman

Dallas L Holz

John Hubschman II

Jamie Jo Marcotte

Taylor Rae Shipley

Certificate of Business Technology

Bryce L Ficken

Grant Blair Gellatly

Hollie Ann Herbel

Larisa B Smith

Sandra Towns

Certificate of Carpentry and Cabinetmaking

Logan Adam Dahlke

Justin Michael Flax

Gage Roger Hardiek

Maverick Wayne LeRock

Certificate of Culinary Arts

Dalton Randall Eugene Ballentine

William Jordan Dietze

Ian Zackery Finger

Nicolas Dean Gardner

Brianna Hake

Nicolas Michael Jasper

Joseph Tucker Mies

MaKayla Nicodemus

TJ Schumacher

Certificate of Pharmacy Technician

Hannah Annette Renae Engling

Amanda Marie Grant

Megan Renee Grieve

Stacey Lynn Hettinger

Abbey Homburg

Karissa Nicole Pena

Shayna Delayne Rogge

Holly Ann Sieving

Ashten M Stimpert

Danae A West

Certificate of Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning

Ryan Alexander Allen II

Matthew A Leiker

Ty W O’Neill

Omar Portillo

Christopher James Pounds

Shayne Renken

Kian Sage Stegmaier

Taylor Ray Stramel

Nelson Edwin Taylor Jr.

Trenton D Welsh

Robert Lane Yost

Certificate of Practical Nursing

Kristen Atchison

Nicole Leigh Betts

Alexandra Nicole Chapman

Erin Crable

Taylor Elise Cross

Morgan J Dick

April Easterberg

Brandon Gottschalk

Kaitlyn Hafliger

Whitney Ann Herman

Trever Houser

Sara Hughes

Alicia Marie Johnson

Felicia Gayle Johnson

Courtney Killip

Maci Jo Knipp

Regan Lynn Krause

Miranda Lynn Krohn

Shannon Kay Manka

Lindsay Marie Mattison

Alondra Meraz

Christopher Millam

Lea Miller

Jeffrey Mueller

Brittany Lyn Murdock

Allison Murphy

Kalene Paul

Neesha Elizabeth Pohlman

Katie Elizabeth Reed

Carly Schmidt

Reesa Danielle Stoll

Stephanie A Strathman

Omelia Jane Thomas

Certificate of Welding

Kyle Henry Colburn

Cristian Garcia

Dustin Hamel

Collin Ray Herold

Cole Kershner

William A Leake

Jacob Adam Meis

Bryson K Parson

Cody Pieper

Nathan James Rohr

Braden J Schmidt

Sergia Trejo

Connar Matthew Younkman

NCKTC 2017 Associate of Applied Science Degree Graduates

Associate of Applied Science Degree Nursing

Elizabeth Josephine Acker

Kathy D Bracken

Cara J Brunswig

Ma Corazon Nerezemia Burgos

Bailey Lynn Conway

Ashleigh N Deatherage

Sara Lee Favinger

Jessica L Gabel

Danelle Fay Glines

Dylan J Gottschalk

Kendra Lavon Harp

Andrew F Heimann

Marie Eloise Jarvis

Shelby Lynne Jones

Kristen Elaine Jones

Ashley B Kamphaus

Kelsey Ann Keith

Amythus Rose Lewis

Jori Lynn McAdoo

Taylor Elizabeth Morgan

Kathleen T Oder

Lauren Elise Pallister

Sydni Nicole Pfannenstiel

Kimberly Reel

Amanda L Rudman

Shanan L Ryan

Deidra Adriane Smith

Makena Lynn Unruh

Clarissa Lorraine Werth

Caitlin Wessel

Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology

Steven T Ammon

Trayce J Dinkel

Jordan Lee Fischer

Jesus Orlando Gil

Brock Richard Lawrence

Zachary Taylor Newacheck

Kale L Schlochtermeier

Dylan Lane Schmitt

Christian M Wright

Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Technology

Ryan L Becker

Edward L Creek

Clayton W Ingham

Brandon Scott Kingsley

Carson R Kirmer

Ryan M Pritchett

Austin K Scheideman

Associate of Applied Science in General Business

Dorothy Lynn Becker

Alexa Renee Brull

Cathryn Elizabeth Doty

Mandy Ann Ehrlich

Theresa A Ehrlich

Courtney Rae Kaler

Regina D Sipplegrimes

Associate of Applied Science in Technical Studies

Matthew Birdsong

Coulter Lee Boyd

Michele Nichole Dehnel-Snavely

Richard Ruffus

Ivory Nichelle Walker

Cody Wyckoff

Associate of Applied Science in Welding Engineering Technology/Technician

Hailey Abbott

Danae Dawn Buschkoetter

Matthew Allen Demel

Kelly E Koerner

Troy Koon

Colin Seacat

NCKTC 2017 Veteran’s Honorary Associates Degree

National Guard

Leon Grizzle, Private First Class*

Medals & Ribbons:

Army Occupation Medal (Japan); Combat Infantry Badge; Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars; United Nations Service Medal

Navy

James “Jim” Marcotte, Machinist’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd*

Medals & Ribbons:

National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/3 Bronze Stars; Armed Force Expeditionary Medal [Korea]; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Combat Action Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal

Marines

George Cardinal, Sergeant

*Posthumous Degree