Moustakas homers in 12th, Royals beat Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Moustakas connected against Diego Moreno (0-1), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher, on a 1-2 pitch with one out. Moreno was promoted from Triple-A Durham before the game.

Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Omaha, worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the 11th. Kelvin Herrera got three outs for his fifth save.

Salvador Perez had a two-run homer for the Royals. The All-Star catcher went 3 for 4 and walked