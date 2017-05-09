KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 5/9/17

Sick Of School

The local high school has a policy that the parents must call the school if the student is to be absent for the day. Kelly, deciding to skip class and go to the mall with her friends, waited till her parents had left for work and called the school herself.

Kelly: “Hi, I’m calling to report that Kelly is unable to make it to school today because she is ill.”

Secretary at high school: “Oh, I’m sorry to hear that. I’ll note her absence. Who is this calling?”

Kelly: “This is my mother.”

