Kleweno, Berens named HHS outstanding athletes

HAYS, Kan. – Hays High School held their annual athletic awards ceremony Monday night at the Hays High gym. The Jack Roberts Outstanding Female Athlete Award was given to Talyn Kleweno and the Swim, Carpenter, Smith Memorial Award for the most outstanding male athlete went to Shane Berens. The Debbie Brungardt Fan of the Year Award went to Rick and Diane Wolf in the adult category. Preston Browning was the student recipient and John Thissen for USD 489.

The Jack Roberts Female Athlete Award is named in honor of Jack Roberts who was principal at Hays High. Mr. Roberts was a strong advocate of athletics for young women and dis very much to advance and promote this cause.

The Swim, Carpenter, Smith Award is named in honor of three Hays High students that were killed in a car accident during their sophomore year.

The Fan of the Year Awards is named in honor of former HHS student Debbie Brungardt who lived her life with a physical disability but attended nearly every event that involved the Hays High Indians. Selected by the HHS coaches, the Debbie Brungardt Fan of the Year is presented to an adult community fan, a student fan and a USD 489 Faculty/Staff member.