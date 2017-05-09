Kansas Water Office will have regional meeting in Hays

KWO

The Kansas Water Office’s Smoky Hill-Saline Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23 at 10 a.m., in the Hays City Hall Commission Chambers, 1507 Main Street in Hays, Kansas. The main focus of the meeting will be discussion of Regional Action Plan implementation for the approved Smoky-Hill Saline Regional Water Supply Goals associated with the Vision for the Future of Water Supply in Kansas.

The agenda and meeting materials will be available at www.kwo.org or you may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).

If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call (785) 296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.