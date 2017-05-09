Investigation of alleged threat against Kan. high school continues

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 457 are investigating alleged threats at Garden City High School.

Just after 7p.m. Thursday May4, officers of the Garden City Police Department were made aware of reports of threats of violence towards students of the Garden City High School through social media, according to Police Captain Randy Ralston.

Based on information received during the investigation, police placed a 16-year-old boy into protective custody.

On Monday evening, the Garden City Police Department reported they identified the person who allegedly made the threat. “We believe there was never an actual plan to carry out the threat and students were not in danger from this incident,” according to a media release.

No arrests have been reported.