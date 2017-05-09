Investigation continues into cause of Wilson mill fire

WILSON–Still no determination on the cause of Sunday afternoon’s fire in Wilson which destroyed an abandoned mill, according to a news release late Tuesday morning from Wilson City Clerk Susan R. Kriley.

The complete news release is below.

From the City of Wilson, KS

Wilson Fire Department responded to a fire at the old mill located at 720 26th Street in Wilson, KS on May 7, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.

The cause is undetermined. The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Wilson Police Department.

Responding fire departments were: Wilson, Bunker Hill, Dorrance, Ellsworth, Holyrood, and Russell City with assistance from: Ellsworth County Dispatch, Ellsworth County Emergency Management, Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks.