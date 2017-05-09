HHS boys golf sets new school record; wins Liberal Invite

LIBERAL, Kan. – The Hays High boys golf team set a new school record and won the Liberal Invitational by one stroke over Garden City Tuesday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 291 which was six shots better than the old mark of 297 which was set in 1978 then matched in 2011.

Hays placed four in the top-10 led by Allen Zollinger and Tradgon McCrea who both fired a 1-under-par 71. Zollinger finished third and McCrea fourth. Peyton Kieffer was ninth with a 74 and Josh Norris 10th after a 75.

The Indians finish second in the final Western Athletic Conference standings. Zollinger and McCrea were both named First Team All-WAC with Josh Norris honorable mention.

Team Results

1. Hays High-291

2. Garden City-292

3. Dodge City-298

4. Liberal-318

5. Great Bend-372

Individual Top-10 Medalists

1. Taylor Larsen-Garden City, 66

2. Logan Durst-Garden City, 68

3. Allen Zollinger-Hays, 71

4. Tradgon McCrae-Hays, 71

5. Kelby Titus-Great Bend, 72

6. Luke Gleason-Dodge City, 72

7. Matthew Vogel-Dodge City, 73

8. Cameron Riley-Liberal, 74

9. Peyton Kieffer-Hays, 74

10. Josh Norris-Hays, 75

WAC STANDINGS

Place Points: Team Standings: HY GC GB GC LB Total Strokes WAC CHAMPIONS: Garden City 1 22.5 Garden City 307 312 294 302 292 1507 2 20.5 Hays High 318 312 301 315 291 1537 Player of the Year: Taylor Larsen 3 17 Dodge City 328 308 322 324 298 1580 4 10 Liberal 348 352 328 334 318 1680 Coach of the Year: Jacob Waller 5 5 Great Bend 402 378 352 394 376 1902 75 Tournaments Hays Dodge City Great Bend Garden City Liberal Place Points: Player: school score points score points score points score points score points TOTAL 1 66.5 Taylor Larsen GC 78 10.5 76 12 70 14.5 72 14.5 66 15 66.5 All-WAC 2 59.5 Sion Audrain GC 73 15 74 15 70 14.5 74 13 77 2 59.5 All-WAC 3 56 Allen Zollinger HA 76 13 75 14 73 12 80 4.5 71 12.5 56 All-WAC 4 55 Logan Durst GC 74 14 79 5 75 10 76 12 68 14 55 All-WAC 5 48 Kelby Titus GB 77 12 77 9 73 12 80 4.5 72 10.5 48 All-WAC 6 43 Tradgon McCrae HA 85 2 78 7 73 12 78 9.5 71 12.5 43 All-WAC 7 41.5 Cameron Riley LB 80 7.5 77 9 80 3 72 14.5 74 7.5 41.5 HM-WAC 8 32.5 Luke Gleason DC 82 5.5 77 9 78 7.5 86 0 72 10.5 32.5 HM-WAC 9 31 Matthew Vogel DC 80 7.5 79 5 82 0 78 9.5 73 9 31 HM-WAC 10 27.8 Dylan Ratts DC 83 3.5 76 12 81 0.75 78 9.5 77 2 27.8 HM-WAC 11 26.5 Josh Norris HA 78 10.5 79 5 79 5 84 0 75 6 26.5 HM-WAC 12 21.5 Canyon Owens DC 83 3.5 76 12 82 0 82 1.5 76 4.5 21.5 HM-WAC 13 21 Brent Koenigsman HA 79 9 86 0 79 5 79 7 79 0 21 17.75 Peyton Kieffer HA 88 0 84 0 81 0.75 78 9.5 74 7.5 17.75 15 13 Mason Shaddix GC 82 5.5 83 1 79 5 82 1.5 81 0 13 16 12.5 Justin McCullick HA 86 0.5 80 3 76 9 87 0 83 0 12.5 17 12 Alex Carrasco LB 91 0 89 0 78 7.5 88 0 76 4.5 12 18 5.75 Sean Titus LB 86 0.5 98 0 81 0.75 80 4.5 86 0 5.75 19 4.75 Adam Kessen DC 89 0 82 2 81 0.75 94 0 77 2 4.75 20 4.5 Reid Richmeier GC 88 0 85 0 82 0 80 4.5 90 0 4.5 21 0 Aaron Schafer GC 87 0 0 0 0 0 97 0 22 0 Jared Divis GB 89 0 0 0 89 0 93 0 96 0 23 0 Payson Hatfield DC 91 0 91 0 0 89 0 0 24 0 Dylan Shellenberger LB 91 0 88 0 89 0 94 0 0 25 0 Tyler Morren GC 0 87 0 0 86 0 0 0 0 600 120 120 120 120 120 600 WAC Golf is a round robin competition with points awarded at each tournament hosted by a league school. The top five players are chosen for ALL WAC Conference Players. Players 6-10 are recognized as Honorable Mention. The team with the most points at the end of the competitions is declared the WAC champ,