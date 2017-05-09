HHS boys golf sets new school record; wins Liberal Invite

LIBERAL, Kan. – The Hays High boys golf team set a new school record and won the Liberal Invitational by one stroke over Garden City Tuesday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 291 which was six shots better than the old mark of 297 which was set in 1978 then matched in 2011.
Hays placed four in the top-10 led by Allen Zollinger and Tradgon McCrea who both fired a 1-under-par 71. Zollinger finished third and McCrea fourth. Peyton Kieffer was ninth with a 74 and Josh Norris 10th after a 75.
The Indians finish second in the final Western Athletic Conference standings. Zollinger and McCrea were both named First Team All-WAC with Josh Norris honorable mention.
Team Results
1. Hays High-291
2. Garden City-292
3. Dodge City-298
4. Liberal-318
5. Great Bend-372
Individual Top-10 Medalists
1. Taylor Larsen-Garden City, 66
2. Logan Durst-Garden City, 68
3. Allen Zollinger-Hays, 71
4. Tradgon McCrae-Hays, 71
5. Kelby Titus-Great Bend, 72
6. Luke Gleason-Dodge City, 72
7. Matthew Vogel-Dodge City, 73
8. Cameron Riley-Liberal, 74
9. Peyton Kieffer-Hays, 74
10. Josh Norris-Hays, 75
WAC STANDINGS
|Place
|Points:
|Team Standings:
|HY
|GC
|GB
|GC
|LB
|Total
|Strokes
|WAC CHAMPIONS: Garden City
|1
|22.5
|Garden City
|307
|312
|294
|302
|292
|1507
|2
|20.5
|Hays High
|318
|312
|301
|315
|291
|1537
|Player of the Year: Taylor Larsen
|3
|17
|Dodge City
|328
|308
|322
|324
|298
|1580
|4
|10
|Liberal
|348
|352
|328
|334
|318
|1680
|Coach of the Year: Jacob Waller
|5
|5
|Great Bend
|402
|378
|352
|394
|376
|1902
|75
|Tournaments
|Hays
|Dodge City
|Great Bend
|Garden City
|Liberal
|Place
|Points:
|Player:
|school
|score
|points
|score
|points
|score
|points
|score
|points
|score
|points
|TOTAL
|1
|66.5
|Taylor Larsen
|GC
|78
|10.5
|76
|12
|70
|14.5
|72
|14.5
|66
|15
|66.5
|All-WAC
|2
|59.5
|Sion Audrain
|GC
|73
|15
|74
|15
|70
|14.5
|74
|13
|77
|2
|59.5
|All-WAC
|3
|56
|Allen Zollinger
|HA
|76
|13
|75
|14
|73
|12
|80
|4.5
|71
|12.5
|56
|All-WAC
|4
|55
|Logan Durst
|GC
|74
|14
|79
|5
|75
|10
|76
|12
|68
|14
|55
|All-WAC
|5
|48
|Kelby Titus
|GB
|77
|12
|77
|9
|73
|12
|80
|4.5
|72
|10.5
|48
|All-WAC
|6
|43
|Tradgon McCrae
|HA
|85
|2
|78
|7
|73
|12
|78
|9.5
|71
|12.5
|43
|All-WAC
|7
|41.5
|Cameron Riley
|LB
|80
|7.5
|77
|9
|80
|3
|72
|14.5
|74
|7.5
|41.5
|HM-WAC
|8
|32.5
|Luke Gleason
|DC
|82
|5.5
|77
|9
|78
|7.5
|86
|0
|72
|10.5
|32.5
|HM-WAC
|9
|31
|Matthew Vogel
|DC
|80
|7.5
|79
|5
|82
|0
|78
|9.5
|73
|9
|31
|HM-WAC
|10
|27.8
|Dylan Ratts
|DC
|83
|3.5
|76
|12
|81
|0.75
|78
|9.5
|77
|2
|27.8
|HM-WAC
|11
|26.5
|Josh Norris
|HA
|78
|10.5
|79
|5
|79
|5
|84
|0
|75
|6
|26.5
|HM-WAC
|12
|21.5
|Canyon Owens
|DC
|83
|3.5
|76
|12
|82
|0
|82
|1.5
|76
|4.5
|21.5
|HM-WAC
|13
|21
|Brent Koenigsman
|HA
|79
|9
|86
|0
|79
|5
|79
|7
|79
|0
|21
|17.75
|Peyton Kieffer
|HA
|88
|0
|84
|0
|81
|0.75
|78
|9.5
|74
|7.5
|17.75
|15
|13
|Mason Shaddix
|GC
|82
|5.5
|83
|1
|79
|5
|82
|1.5
|81
|0
|13
|16
|12.5
|Justin McCullick
|HA
|86
|0.5
|80
|3
|76
|9
|87
|0
|83
|0
|12.5
|17
|12
|Alex Carrasco
|LB
|91
|0
|89
|0
|78
|7.5
|88
|0
|76
|4.5
|12
|18
|5.75
|Sean Titus
|LB
|86
|0.5
|98
|0
|81
|0.75
|80
|4.5
|86
|0
|5.75
|19
|4.75
|Adam Kessen
|DC
|89
|0
|82
|2
|81
|0.75
|94
|0
|77
|2
|4.75
|20
|4.5
|Reid Richmeier
|GC
|88
|0
|85
|0
|82
|0
|80
|4.5
|90
|0
|4.5
|21
|0
|Aaron Schafer
|GC
|87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|97
|0
|22
|0
|Jared Divis
|GB
|89
|0
|0
|0
|89
|0
|93
|0
|96
|0
|23
|0
|Payson Hatfield
|DC
|91
|0
|91
|0
|0
|89
|0
|0
|24
|0
|Dylan Shellenberger
|LB
|91
|0
|88
|0
|89
|0
|94
|0
|0
|25
|0
|Tyler Morren
|GC
|0
|87
|0
|0
|86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|120
|120
|120
|120
|120
|600
|WAC Golf is a round robin competition with points awarded at each tournament hosted by a league school.
|The top five players are chosen for ALL WAC Conference Players. Players 6-10 are recognized as Honorable Mention.
|The team with the most points at the end of the competitions is declared the WAC champ,