HHS baseball swept at Andover Central

ANDOVER, Kan. – Andover Central scored the game-winning run on a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Hays High 3-2 in game one of their doubleheader. The Jaguars then scored three in the third and hold off the Indians 4-3 in game two for the doubleheader sweep Tuesday in Andover.

Trey Riggs had two hits including a double and drove in a run in the first contest. Grant Coffman allowed all three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks and takes the loss.

The Indians rallied with two in the sixth and had the tying run on base with one out but a couple of flyouts ended the second game.

Trey Riggs, Palmer Hutchison and Grant Coffman all had three hits with Coffman driving in two. Nick Fisher allowed three runs on four hits in an inning of relief and takes the loss as the Indians fall to 8-8.

Hays hosts Liberal Thursday at 2 pm then closes out the regular season at home against Valley Center on Friday.