Hays Police Department Special Situation Response Team training Wed.

The Hays Police Department will be conducting Special Situation Response Team training on Wed., May 10, 2017, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at 1207 Hall Street, Hays, Kansas.

Police officers will be training with special tactical equipment. This training is being done with great care and safety.

As a homeowner, you may see law enforcement officers move through your area. There is no need to be alarmed. The officers are merely conducting a realistic training exercise and there is no danger to the community.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the on-site supervisor (Team Commander Tim Greenwood or Team Leader Aaron Larson), or Chief Scheibler at (785) 625-1030.

Thank you for your cooperation.