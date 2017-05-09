Hays man sentenced in indecent liberties case

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Hays man was sentenced to more than 12 years in jail Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of lewd fondling of a child earlier this year.

Edward Muarry Bussen, 61, pled guilty in March to lewd fondling or touching of a child under the age of 11 and two counts each of aggravated indecent liberties with a child — lewd, fondling or touching, under the age of 14.

Bussen was sentenced Monday in Ellis County District Court to 147 months in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to post release supervision for life.

According to court documents, in December 2016 Bussen allegedly committed the acts on two children under the age of 14.