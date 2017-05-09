Hays High football could include concealed carry in fall

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hay Post

Starting in fall people attending Hays High School football games will be able to conceal carry if the school board approves a lease agreement with Fort Hays State University.

The board took up the issue of the 2017 lease of FHSU’s Lewis Field at its meeting Monday night.

The agreement states the district will pay FHSU $2,400 per game to lease the field for football.

Under that agreement, the school district and all the game’s attendees fall under FHSU rules, which will include concealed carry starting July 1. Read more by clicking here about the concealed carry debate on Kansas college campuses.

Superintendent John Thissen said he was surprised the Kansas Legislature did not take any action on the issue during its regular session this spring.

Board member Paul Adams suggested those concerned about the change should contact their legislators.

Board president Lance Bickle asked why the district was not using the field at Hays High School.

Board member Josh Waddell said the HHS field is not in good condition.

“It is not something you would want to showcase to other communities,” he said.

The track is very close to the field, which could lead to injuries, and seating is not adequate for varsity games, Waddell added. However, JV games are played there.

The field issue was discussed in the facilities debate, Thissen said. However, it would be costly to upgrade or replace the field.

The district has five home games and a scrimmage schedule at Lewis field during the 2017 season.

The board is scheduled to vote on the lease agreement at its next meeting on May 22.

The board also approved the school calendar for the 2017-18 school year. School will start Aug. 16 and end May 18.