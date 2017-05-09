Hays, Ellis students inducted into FHSU Eta Sigma Delta Honor Society

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

Ten tourism and hospitality management students were recently inducted into the Fort Hays State University chapter of Eta Sigma Delta Honor Society.

Eta Sigma Delta, sponsored by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education, recognizes outstanding tourism and hospitality management students and provides opportunities for them to distinguish themselves in the eyes of educators, recruiters and industry executives. The honor society currently has more than 90 active chapters around the world.

Inductees are listed alphabetically by hometown.

Ellis (67637): Alicia Kroeger, senior.

Garden City (67846): Ricky Carrasco, senior.

Hays (67601): Rachel Luedders, senior.

Kansas City, Mo., (64129): Gilbriana Bowls, senior.

Leavenworth (66048): Emma Forgey, senior.

Littleton, Colo., (80120): Emily Price, junior.

Salina (67401): Chelsie Andrews, senior.

South Hutchinson (67505): Kensley Blanton, junior.

Wichita (67203): Lorien Buser, senior.

Yates Center (66783): Richard Mentzer, junior.